BlackRock Inc. Purchases 88,855 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.21% of CorMedix worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMD opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

CRMD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

