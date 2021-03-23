BlackRock Inc. Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.43% of Superior Group of Companies worth $15,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 264.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $419.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.43. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.