BlackRock Inc. Buys 85,907 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Western New England Bancorp worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $201.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at $63,610.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at $158,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

