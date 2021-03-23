BlackRock Inc. Acquires 89,664 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,664 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.90% of PlayAGS worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PlayAGS by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

NYSE AGS opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.