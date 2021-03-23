BlackRock Inc. Acquires 52,912 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.46% of Orion Energy Systems worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OESX. B. Riley upped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.70 million, a P/E ratio of 200.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. Analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

