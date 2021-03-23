BitGreen (BITG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,416.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $3,416.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00241852 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012016 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.