BitCash (BITC) Price Hits $0.0152 on Major Exchanges

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded up 30.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. BitCash has a total market cap of $337,599.37 and $1,243.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com . BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@BitCash . The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency. “

