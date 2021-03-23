Bioventus Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 23rd (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus’ (NYSE:BVS) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bioventus had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $104,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.51.

