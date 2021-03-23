BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.13% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $498,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,268.3% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,732.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,475 shares of company stock worth $3,823,066. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. 4,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,008. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

