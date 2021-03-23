BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. 34,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,907 shares of company stock worth $16,636,345. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.