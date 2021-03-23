Biohaven Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,309 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,370% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

