Biocept (BIOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Biocept has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIOC. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

