BIO-key International (BKYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BIO-key International stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $29.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.02.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

