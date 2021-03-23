BidiPass Price Tops $0.0019 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $753,619.68 and $99,384.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BidiPass has traded up 82.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00050395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.89 or 0.00634104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00067786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023258 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.