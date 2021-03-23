Berenberg Bank Trims Centamin (LON:CEY) Target Price to GBX 133

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 143 ($1.87) to GBX 133 ($1.74) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s current price.

CEY stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 102.55 ($1.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,111,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.87. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34.

Get Centamin alerts:

In other news, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.