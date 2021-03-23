Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £961.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 153.20 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.15 ($3.22).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £111,000 ($145,022.21). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £74,580 ($97,439.25). Insiders have bought a total of 83,206 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,906 over the last 90 days.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

