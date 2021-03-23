Berenberg Bank Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €28.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s current price.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($21.41) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.60 ($21.88).

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €20.60 ($24.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.34. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

