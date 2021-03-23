Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

