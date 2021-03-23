Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,116 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $188.04 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.49. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

