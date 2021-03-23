Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,946 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $218.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

