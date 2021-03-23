Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 19,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $730.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $715.67 and a 200-day moving average of $672.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.28 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

