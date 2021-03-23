Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $116.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.31. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.