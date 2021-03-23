Benchmark Protocol (MARK) 1-Day Volume Tops $428,041.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $23.15 million and approximately $428,041.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.47 or 0.00470607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00063362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00152727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.37 or 0.00764933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00075559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 80,664,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,612,870 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

