Benchmark Begins Coverage on Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY)

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LCY stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.77.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,720,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 2.33% of Landcadia Holdings III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.