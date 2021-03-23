Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 2,150 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14,150.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 427,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

