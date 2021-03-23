Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 320,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

