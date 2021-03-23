BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Investment analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBTVF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BBTV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of BBTV in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of BBTVF opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. BBTV has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end to end management, distribution, and monetization solutions to content owners worldwide. It offers Base Solutions for content optimization and discovery, collaboration and fan engagement, audience development and educational services, analytics and insights, and partner experience under the VISO Catalyst, VISO Collab, and VISO Prism support names.

