BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.20. BB Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 196.60 ($2.57).

In other news, insider Justin Stebbing bought 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67). Also, insider Josephine Dixon bought 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £19,855.50 ($25,941.34).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

