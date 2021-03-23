Barr E S & Co. Sells 2,452 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Barr E S & Co. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 2.4% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.08. 6,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,679. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $136.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

