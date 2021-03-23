Barr E S & Co. Sells 2,452 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Barr E S & Co. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 2.4% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KMX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.08. 6,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,679. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $136.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Read More: Federal Reserve
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.