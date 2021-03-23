Barr E S & Co. Sells 2,345 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Barr E S & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises approximately 1.9% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $21,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,907,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.15. 100,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

