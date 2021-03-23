Barr E S & Co. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.98. 170,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.34 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $314.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

