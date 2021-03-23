Barr E S & Co. Increases Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Barr E S & Co. raised its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 972.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MVIS stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. 105,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,008,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.45 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

