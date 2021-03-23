Barr E S & Co. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barr E S & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.5% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $28.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,067.46. 26,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,066.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,775.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

