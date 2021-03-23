Barr E S & Co. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,079,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,396,000 after buying an additional 39,021 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $337.91. 80,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.42 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock worth $4,693,583 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

