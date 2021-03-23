Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Costamare worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Costamare by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Costamare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Costamare by 449.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

