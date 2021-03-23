Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,684,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,257,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,756,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,135,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $189.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $251.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

