Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 162,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,486,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

HFWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

