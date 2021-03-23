Barclays PLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 257,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE GMRE opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.80 million, a P/E ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

