Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Core Laboratories worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

