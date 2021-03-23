Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,803 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Preferred Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,385 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $67.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

