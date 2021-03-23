Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,003 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of PROS worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,946,000 after buying an additional 348,711 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 319,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 85,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PROS by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 383,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other PROS news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $360,100.92. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $45,301.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

