Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,026 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Inogen were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Inogen by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $449,008.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,851.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,858 shares of company stock worth $5,924,474. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

