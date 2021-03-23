Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CoreCivic by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

