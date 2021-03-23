Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

