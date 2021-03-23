Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of MFA Financial worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MFA Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in MFA Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

MFA stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

