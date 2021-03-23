Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 366,326 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

