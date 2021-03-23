BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis L. Brand Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BancFirst by 34.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BancFirst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

