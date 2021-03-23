Banc Funds Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,635 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 361,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,795. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $265.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

