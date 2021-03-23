Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Capstar Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 201,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $40,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 4,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,816. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $377.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

