Banc Funds Co. LLC Increases Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,886 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Heritage Commerce worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 360,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,237. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $672.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

